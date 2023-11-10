Leadership Academy
Upcoming session focus: Leadership in Uncertain Times
October 13 - November 10, 2023
As disruptive trends are constantly changing business today, the need for innovative leadership is more critical than ever. The skills to motivate, innovate and communicate with clarity are crucial to turning challenges into opportunities. Attend Crain's Leadership Academy in 5 half-day sessions to learn how to adjust. Learn more
Tuition: $6,000
Taught by renowned faculty from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
About Crain's Academy
At Crain's Academy, you will engage with inspiring business, nonprofit and public sector leaders, learn from experienced facilitators, and develop life-long professional relationships. Together, you and your class will experience executive education that transforms you professionally and personally. Participants step outside the classroom, hear unique insights from inspiring thought leaders, and expand their perspectives. Elevate your career in ways beyond your imagination and never look at your "job" the same way again. This is a tuition-based program.
Build enduring professional and personal connections
By the Numbers
Crain's Academy has provided high performing professionals across diverse industries, public and private sectors, and career stages with impactful and long-term strategies to lead successfully. By leveraging insights from visionary leaders, our alumni make positive contributions to their businesses and organizations, paving the way for future professional and personal success.
Are you looking to build your professional connections and enhance your leadership acumen?
In this video, Katie Kazas and Dave Bartolai, Crain's Academy graduates, share what their most valuable takeaways were as well as their insights into who would benefit from this program. Katie identified her strengths and weaknesses and leverages this new-found knowledge into both her personal and professional relationships. Dave valued the diverse, trusted connections he made and continues to tap into his Academy colleagues. Both encourage individuals who are open to new ideas and interested in investing in their careers to apply and fully engage in the program.
Representative participant companies and organizations
Inspiring discussions led by visionary leaders
- KC Crain, President and CEO, Crain Communications
- Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archdiocese of Chicago
- Charity Dean, President and CEO, Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance
- Sol Flores, Deputy Governor, State of Illinois
- Mike Good, Astronaut, NASA
- Laura Grannemann, Vice President, Rocket Community Fund
- Diane Primo, CEO, Purpose Brand
- Toni Preckwinkle, President, Cook County Board
- Carla Sarti, Vice President, Lear Corp
- Tony Saunders, CEO, Fathead
- Linzie and Jesse Venegas, Vice Presidents, Ideal Group
- Betsy Ziegler, CEO, 1871