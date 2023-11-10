Upcoming session focus: Leadership in Uncertain Times

October 13 - November 10, 2023

As disruptive trends are constantly changing business today, the need for innovative leadership is more critical than ever. The skills to motivate, innovate and communicate with clarity are crucial to turning challenges into opportunities. Attend Crain's Leadership Academy in 5 half-day sessions to learn how to adjust. Learn more

Accepting Applications until September 29. Apply now

Tuition: $6,000

Taught by renowned faculty from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

LEARN MORE